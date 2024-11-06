US warns Iraq over Iran possible retaliatory attack on Israel

"If you don't [prevent Iran from attacking Israel via Iraq], we won't be able to stop Israel from striking Iraq," a US official told the news portal, citing the Biden administration’s message to Iraq, Sputnik reports.

Last week, media reported, citing two Israeli intelligence officials, that Iran was preparing a major retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory. On Saturday, the same portal reported, citing sources, that the United States had warned Iran that it would not be able to stop Israel from responding in the event of a strike from Tehran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he has repeatedly warned the Israeli regime against testing Iran’s will as the Islamic Republic has successfully passed the various tests it has faced.

“As the foreign minister, I repeated a message during [my] regional trips on several occasions, and that message is that ‘do not put our will to the test and do not test us. We have passed our own tests,” the top diplomat said during a televised program on Monday.

Araghchi reminded that, over the past year, the regime had repeatedly tried to provoke Iran into engaging in conflict, but the country resisted the provocations, and would do as it sees fit concerning Tel Aviv’s acts of incitement.

“We never compromise on our principles and causes, but [our] tactics may vary concerning [various] circumstances,” he stated.

The foreign minister, meanwhile, noted that the Islamic Republic would refuse to act either emotionally or out of excitement in the face of various circumstances.

He cited the examples of Iran’s Operation True Promise in April and True Promise II in early October, which saw the Islamic Republic firing hundreds of ballistic missiles towards sensitive targets across the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for acts of deadly aggression by the Israeli regime against the country and other regional nations.

MNA/