Iran, Turkmenistan declare resolve to expand ties

Abbas Araghchi and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Mardov reviewed the current state of their bilateral relations and some topics in the region, a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry released on its website in Farsi said.

The two ministers underscored their nations' determination to significantly strengthen bilateral relations in various political, economic, scientific, and cultural areas. They also explored strategies for advancing economic and trade relations, as well as ongoing collaboration within regional and international organizations.

They also discussed ways to advance economic and trade relations, as well as ongoing collaboration within regional and international organizations.

Araghchi, for his part, characterized the relationship between Iran and Turkmenistan as progressing positively and on a right path.

The Turkmen foreign minister, for his part highlighted the recent high-level visits between officials from both nations as indicative of their high interactions, stressing further expansion of their bilateral relations.

KI