Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using of its airspace

Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim al-Awadi said in a statement on Monday that the letter condemns “the Zionist entity’s blatant violation of Iraq’s airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26.”

Awadi noted that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring up “this violation” in talks with the United States, which the Tel Aviv regime’s closest ally and top arms provider.

“The Iraqi government reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the country's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

“Iraq will not allow its airspace or land to be used for attacks on other nations, particularly neighboring countries with whom Iraq shares mutual respect and interests,” the statement read.

This stance reflects Iraq's commitment to regional stability, Awadi said, highlighting that the country supports promoting peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses have successfully confronted the Israeli acts of aggression.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

Loud sounds were heard by some people in the vicinity of Tehran in the wee hours of Saturday, which Iranian security sources said were due to the activation of air defense systems.

Four Army servicemen were martyred in the military attacks by the Israeli regime early Saturday.

According to Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to launch missiles at Iranian military sites.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday that the United States’ complicity in Israel’s act of aggression against the country is “quite clear” as it has provided the regime with military equipment and airspace to carry out the airstrike.

MA/Press TV