Tehran reserves right to respond to Israeli aggression

All recent consultations by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revolved around ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon by the Zionist regime, mobilizing the international community to aid the displaced, and trying to hold Tel Aviv accountable, Baghaei briefed reporters on Monday.

Impunity is the most important reason that has emboldened the regime, he noted.

Messages are exchanged in the sphere of diplomacy, he underlined.

Obviously, the Islamic Republic reserves the right to respond to Israeli aggression in accordance with international law, he underscored.

Iran is duty-bound to respond firmly regardless of the current talks, the official said.

The regime’s airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, the most significant incident of the past week, are considered a miscalculation, Baghaei said.

He hailed the heroic defense of the Armed Forces to the attack as a turning point for Iran.

Iran's stance on weapons of mass destruction is clear-cut, said the spokesman.

The Islamic Republic does not seek to use nuclear energy militarily considering both the fatwa (religious order) of the country's highest political official and logical assessments, Baghaei added.

Iran has carried out a series of diplomatic measures since the onset of the Gaza War, he pointed out.

The first conference of heads of Islamic countries and other meetings at different levels have been convened at Iran’s proposal, he stated.

To help rally the international community against the Israeli genocidal war in occupied Palestine, Iran is maximizing all its means and potential, he said.

Regarding the need to stop the genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran has welcomed every initiative, but the parties present at the Doha meeting showed that they are not determined, Baghaei Hamaneh said.

The reactions to the Zionist regime's aggression have made the regional states take a stance against the Israeli criminal actions, he added.

"We believe that diplomacy can still be a solution to prevent the spread of war in the region," he noted.

It shows the regional countries' consensus and that the root cause of insecurity in the region is the 80-year occupation of the Zionist regime, he said.

They are worried about the escalation of tension and war in the region, he said holding that the supporters of the Zionist regime are responsible for preventing international organizations and the UN Security Council from taking action against the Zionist regime's crimes.

RHM/IRN