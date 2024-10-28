Hamas calls for stopping Israel acts against Gaza journalists

The Resistance group said in a statement on Sunday that Israeli crimes and acts of aggression against Palestinian journalists will neither intimidate nor prevent them from continuing their efforts to expose the real nature of the Zionist regime.

“Unprecedented crimes are being committed systematically and deliberately against journalists at the hands of Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip to terrorize them and deter them from conveying the truth about the brutal genocide taking place there,” the statement said.

“Such crimes require serious measures by the international community and its institutions to stop them and hold the fascist Israeli administration accountable for targeting Palestinian journalists either through assassination or reprisal,” it added.

Hamas called on international news organizations and media outlets to declare their positions in this regard, express solidarity with Palestinian journalists, and condemn vicious Israeli crimes against them.

The appeal came after at least nine people, including a nine-year-old Palestinian girl and three journalists, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Hamas said in a statement that “US-backed Zionist warplanes bombed the Asmaa School in al-Shati’ camp, west of Gaza City” on Sunday.

The Gaza Media Office identified the slain journalists as Saed Radwan from Al-Aqsa TV, Hamza Abu Salmiya from Sanad News Agency, and Haneen Mahmoud Baroud, who used to work for al-Quds Foundation.

That brings to 180 the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since Israel launched its genocidal war on the besieged territory on October 7, 2023.

The Media Office called on the international community and press organizations to intervene “to deter the occupation and pursue it in international courts for its ongoing crimes, and pressure it to stop its ongoing genocide and the killing of Palestinian journalists.”

Journalists operating in the Palestinian territory are faced with increased dangers as they report on the conflict amidst Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages.

So far, Israel has killed at least 42,924 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 100,833 others.

SD/