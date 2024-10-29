UN Security Council should sanction Israel: FM Araghchi

"No doubt that the continuation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon and Syria and the repetition of the regime's military adventures in other regions threaten international peace and security," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a meeting with heads of foreign missions residing in Tehran on Tuesday.

He called for the international community's tough action against the Zionist regime, saying that "the United Nations Security Council has a duty to take action against this regime's insistence on continuing the war and bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon and impose severe sanctions against that regime based on the Seventh Chapter of the United Nations Charter."

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that, "In the current critical and sensitive period, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the necessity of collective diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime."

"Iran wants the members of the international community to take immediate and decisive measures to stop the attacks, bombings and killings of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, and to immediately address the dire situation of people and refugees by facilitating relief and humanitarian aid in those areas."

