Oct 28, 2024, 2:07 PM

Israel changes venue of cabinet meetings amid fears of Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) –  The Israeli cabinet has reportedly changed the venue of its weekly meetings amid fears of Iran’s retaliation for the regime’s latest aggression against the Islamic Republic.

According to Israeli media, the cabinet’s weekly meetings, as of Monday, will not take place in its regular place amid tensions with Iran, Al Jazeera said.

Some Israeli media outlets also said the cabinet will no longer hold its sessions at a specified time.

The regime conducted airstrikes on several Iranian military centers early on Saturday.

Iran has said that it does not seek war but reserves the inherent right to defend its people and territory against Israel’s act of aggression.

