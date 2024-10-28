US to pay heavy price for opening Iraqi airspace for Israel

“The US should be held accountable for its recklessness regarding controlling airspace over Iraq. It will pay the price for the matter,” Kata’ib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) in a statement on Sunday.

“With God's help, this will be in the right place and at the right time. Zionists are no exception,” the statement added.

According to Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to launch missiles at Iranian military sites.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated on Sunday that the United States’ complicity in Israel’s act of aggression against the country is “quite clear” as it has provided the regime with military equipment and airspace to carry out the airstrike.

Kata’ib Hezbollah slammed the Israeli attack on Iran as “a dangerous precedent,” emphasizing that “several precarious factors must be addressed.”

“The most daunting challenge is the use of Iraqi airspace to launch strikes on Iranian facilities, which happened repeatedly over the course of several hours.

“After they (Israeli forces) dared to attack Iran, they will definitely dare to attack Iraq if they do not pay a hefty price for their aggression,” the Iraqi resistance group said in its statement.

‘Kata’ib Hezbollah went on to say that there are indications suggesting that Saudi Arabian and Jordanian airspace was used in the Israeli attack on Iran.

“The assault could not have happened without a prior agreement and premeditation by Americans, who control the Iraqi skies,” it highlighted.

Kata’ib Hezbollah underscored that the latest Israeli strike on Iranian military sites was carried out by “a rogue entity that is out of control and alien to the region.”

It highlighted that the assault constitutes a blatant violation and a serious transgression that must not go unpunished under any circumstances.

“If this attack goes unanswered, it will become permissible and this rabid enemy will repeat it again,” the statement read.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses have successfully confronted the Israeli acts of aggression.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

Loud sounds were heard by some people in the vicinity of Tehran in the wee hours of Saturday, which Iranian security sources said were due to the activation of air defense systems.

Four Army servicemen were martyred in the military attacks by the Israeli regime early Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror combatants, said it had used drones to attack key Israeli positions in the occupied territories.

The group said in a statement that its fighters conducted the Monday morning attack on a “vital target” north of Tiberias city, using bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles.

MA/Press TV