Oct 28, 2024, 4:27 PM

Iran bid farewell to Army personnel martyred in Israel attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Iranians have attended mass funeral processions for four Army officers who were martyred in Israel’s act of aggression against the country.

Mourners gathered in the provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Lorestan on Monday to bid farewell to four fallen personnel of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force, namely Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mahdi Shahrokhi, Sajjad Mansouri and Mehdi Naghavi.

They carried the martyrs’ coffins, draped with the national Iranian flag, in the cities of Kermanshah, Ramhormoz, Shushtar, and Borujerd.

They condemned the terrorist Israeli attack on Iran and called for a strong response to the criminal regime’s atrocities, according to Press TV. 

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli warplanes used the space available to the US military in Iraq to fire long-range air-to-air missiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Iran said that the attack was successfully intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it only caused limited damage to radar sites.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is not looking for war but will give an “appropriate response” to Israel’s terrorist assault.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran fully reserves the right to “duly respond” to the Israeli aggression, which cannot be separated from Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and bloodshed in Lebanon.

