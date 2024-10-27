Iran reserves right to respond to Israel aggression: Araghchi

Referring to Iran’s informing of the Zionist regime's aggressive action against the country, Iran’s top diplomat said, "We had received signs indicating the possibility of an attack since the evening before the attack, which made us certain of the attack. Messages were also exchanged with various parties, and until the attack, we followed up on the measures we had to take and carried out our duty in this regard."

“We will not spare from the blood of our martyrs, and we reserve the right to respond to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime, and this will be done at the appropriate time,” he said during his attendance at the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Regarding the details of conversation with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts after the Israeli attack, Araghchi said: "We do not need intermediary countries to exchange messages with the United States, and the Swiss Embassy does this. The countries' contacts with us were about expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the criminal actions of the Israeli regime. We consulted and exchanged views with the foreign ministers who contacted us after the Israeli attack on current issues in the region, because the situation in the region is critical and the continuation of these consultations is completely natural."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister had said it is crystal clear that the United States is complicit in Israel’s actions that are escalating tensions in West Asia, including the regime’s latest aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Abbas Araghchi made the comment during an interview on Iran’s national TV on Sunday, a day after Israel attacked Iranian military sites.

“The US complicity in Israel’s aggression early on Saturday is crystal clear for us”, the foreign minister said.

Citing a statement by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, he said that Israel used US-controlled airspace to conduct its aggression. This is in addition to the defense equipment the US had previously provided to Israel, Araghchi added.

