Bangladesh strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

"Bangladesh calls upon regional and global stakeholders to use their influence to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation," said a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry said such provocations threaten to destabilize an already fragile region, with far-reaching consequences for regional and global peace and security.

"We stress that commitment to international norms, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty is paramount to maintaining stability in the Middle East region and beyond," read the statement, tbsnews reported.

The foreign ministry said Bangladesh urged the international community to act collectively in support of a stable West Asia, underscoring that diplomacy and mutual respect remain the only viable path to lasting peace.

