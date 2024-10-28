Iran calls for an end to support for Israel

The top Iranian diplomat made the call in a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Lammy on Sunday night.

Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent and legitimate right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter, Araghchi stressed.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted the need for the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to immediately condemn Israel’s aggressive action against Iran.

He called for urgent measures to hold the Israeli regime’s leaders accountable and to put an end to the genocide and killings in Gaza and Lebanon.

Lammy, for his part, called on all parties to exercise restraint.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

