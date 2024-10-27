Sunni Parl. Faction urges countries to condemn Israeli crimes

The faction called on all countries in the world and the international bodies to condemn the criminal acts of the Zionist regime.

Denouncing the aggressive operations of the Zionist regime, the Sunni Faction of the Iranian Parliament emphasized that this blatant aggression is contrary to the international law and that all countries of the world and the international institutions must condemn it.

The Sunni Faction of the Iranian Parliament, in addition to condemning the criminal acts of the Zionist regime, which is completely contrary to international law, praised the determination of the Armed Forces, steadfastness and perseverance of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran, the statement added.

Following the aggression of criminal Zionist regime, four Iranian soldiers in air defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army were martyred in defending the country's territorial integrity and confronting the aggression of the criminal Zionist regime, the statement added.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

