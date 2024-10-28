Israel to face 'unimaginable' response for attacking Iran

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a letter to Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

In the letter, Salami offered condolences to Mousavi over the martyrdom of 4 Army forces in the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

“I offer my condolences to you, the courageous army commanders and staff as well as the honorable families of the martyrs”, he said.

He further cited that the illegitimate and illegal action of the Zionist child-killing regime, which failed due to the readiness of Iran's air defense, shows Tel Aviv's miscalculations and helplessness on the battlefield.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

MP/6270747