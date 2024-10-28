Iran not to leave Israeli aggression unanswered

Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, in a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart, condemned the Zionist regime’s military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Seyyed Badr Albusaidi in his conversation with Abbas Araghchi on Sunday night described the Israeli aerial attacks as a violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Albusaidi, while pointing to the need for efforts of all countries in the region to prevent the spread of insecurity, called for immediate action by the international community to stop the killings and aggressions of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi, for his part, appreciated Oman for its responsible approach in condemning the illegal and criminal action of the Zionist regime against Iran and said that “the Islamic Republic will not leave this aggression unanswered”.

The top Iranian and Omani diplomats also emphasized the continuation of consultations to stop the genocide and aggression of the occupying regime in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as help the homeless people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Hours after the Israeli attack, Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, denounced the attack as a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.

