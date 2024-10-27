46 mn tons of oil cargo loaded at Iranian ports in 7 months

PMO figures published on Saturday also showed that the country’s ports had unloaded more than 16.233 million mt of crude and oil products in the April-October period.

The figures come amid reports showing that Iran has consistently increased its exports of crude oil and petroleum products in recent months despite a regime of US sanctions that imposes restrictions on the country’s oil sales.

PMO figures showed that loading and unloading of non-oil products in Iran’s southern and northern ports had reached a total of more than 73.246 million mt in the seven months to late October.

The data showed that container operation at Iranian ports had experienced a rise over the same period.

The PMO said that more than 1.83 million twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) had been loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports in April-October, up 16% compared to the same period last year.

The figures also come despite the impacts of the ongoing military conflicts in the West Asia region on shipping and trade.

PMO authorities said last month that threats of an Israeli attack on Iran’s oil installations had hardly affected operations at Shahid Rajaee port which is Iran’s largest container port.

MA/Press TV