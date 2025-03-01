  1. Economy
Mar 1, 2025, 3:09 PM

In 11-month period:

215 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports: PMO

215 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports: PMO

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) — More than 215 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to February 22, 2025), Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

According to the report, over 25 million tons of oil goods and more than 49 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 21, 2024 and February 22, 2025.

In this period, more than 69 million tons of oil goods and over 70 million tons of non-oil products were loaded at the Iranian ports, the report added.

The loading and unloading of goods in the container operations sector in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to February 22, 2025) was equivalent to 2,842,736 TEUs, showing a 12 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN85765647

News ID 229079
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News