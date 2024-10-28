Iran’s agricultural exports up by 28% in 7 months: IRICA

The figures released on Sunday showed that Iran had exported some $2.2 billion worth of agricultural products in the 7 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to October 22, 2024), showing a 28% growth compared to the same period last year.

The IRICA figures showed that shipments had risen by 16% in volume terms to reach 3.8 million metric tons (mt) over April-October.

Pistachio topped the list of Iranian agricultural products exports in the seven months to late October with $614 million worth of shipments, up by 192% compared to the last year's corresponding period, the data showed.

IRICA said that Iranian exports of various varieties of tomato had amounted to $226 million in April-October while watermelon shipments had reached $139 million over the same period.

Apple exports rose significantly, by around 46%, year on year in the seven months to late October to $124 million while dates exports reached 123 million, it said.

Pepper shipments showed the highest year on year rise in exports with a 490% increase over the seven-month period, said the customs office, adding that shipments of saffron, a main staple of Iranian agricultural exports, had dropped by 51% over the period.

Iran has seen a significant increase in its agriculture exports in recent years thanks to a more generous government support for the sector and the difference between prices of crops in local and regional markets.

Higher exports have led to increased activity and more jobs in Iran’s agriculture sector while it has also led to better development for the country’s rural regions.

Government figures show that Iran's agriculture output reached 131 million mt by the end of the calendar year to March 20, up from 110 million mt reported in the previous year.

