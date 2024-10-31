Iran exports over $6.3 billion minerals in 6 months: IMIDRO

Iran exported over $6.3 billion worth of minerals overseas from March 21 to September 22, 2024.

IMIDRO added that more than 30 million tons of mining and mineral products, valued at $6.331 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

This is while that 30,492,125 tons of minerals, valued at $6.396 billion, had been exported from the country in the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2023).

Steel, aluminum and copper products accounted for the maximum mining and mineral products exported from the country in this period, the report added.

IMIDRO added that more than 15 million worth of steel, aluminum and copper products exported from the country between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

