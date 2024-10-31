  1. Economy
Oct 31, 2024, 1:11 PM

Iran exports over $6.3 billion minerals in 6 months: IMIDRO

Iran exports over $6.3 billion minerals in 6 months: IMIDRO

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said that over $6.3 billion worth of minerals was exported from the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year.

Iran exported over $6.3 billion worth of minerals overseas from March 21 to September 22, 2024.

IMIDRO added that more than 30 million tons of mining and mineral products, valued at $6.331 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

This is while that 30,492,125 tons of minerals, valued at $6.396 billion, had been exported from the country in the first half of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2023).

Steel, aluminum and copper products accounted for the maximum mining and mineral products exported from the country in this period, the report added.

IMIDRO added that more than 15 million worth of steel, aluminum and copper products exported from the country between March 21 to September 21, 2024.

MA/6273404

News ID 223826
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News