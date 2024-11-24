Over 150 mln tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports

Some 155.429 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the Iranian ports from March 21 to Nov. 22, 2024, the report added.

More than 18 million tons of oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports while over 34 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports.

More than 52 million tons of goods were loaded at the Iranian ports in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year.

In addition, more than 49 million tons of non-oil goods were loaded at the Iranian ports between March 21 to November 22, 2024, the Ports and Maritime Organization added.

