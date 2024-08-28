Oil, non-oil-exports from Iran’s Bandar Anzali up 46%

Deputy Head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Gilan province for Ports Affairs Mojtaba Nazari noted that more than 854,000 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Bandar Anzali Port Complex from March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 46 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

He added that more than 216,000 tons of the oil- and non-oil products were exported to the Caspian Sea littoral states.

He went on to say that 2,357 containers (TEU) were loaded and unloaded at Bandar Anzali Port Complex and 294 vessels entered the port complex in this period.

Petrochemicals, minerals and ironware were among the products exported from Bandar Anzali Port Complex overseas in this period, Nazari said.

