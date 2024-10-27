Non-oil trade between Iran, neighbors tops $41bln in 7 month

Mohammad Rezvanifar said on Sunday that the weight of Iran's non-oil trade with neighboring states stood at 64.5 million tons in the mentioned period, which has grown by 16%.

IRICA chief noted that during this period, the highest value of Iran's non-oil trade exchanges with neighboring nations was with the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and Russia.

According to the official who is also a deputy minister of finance and economic affairs, in the first seven months of this year, Iran's non-oil trade exchanges with the UAE, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Russian Federation amounted to 16.2 billion dollars, 9.9 billion dollars, 7.6 billion dollars, 1.6 billion dollars and 1.5 billion dollars respectively.

He went on to say that of the total non-oil trade exchanges of Iran with neighboring countries in the first seven months of this year, 51.1 million tons valued at 20.2 billion dollars were exports to the neighbors, and 13.4 million tons valued at 20.9 billion dollars were imports from those states.

The main export destinations of Iran were Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, he added.

The customs administration announced Iran's trade exchanges with the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from March 21 to October 21 stood at 50.6 million tons of goods worth 20.364 billion dollars.

This amount of exports to the OIC member countries in the mentioned period shows a 15 percent increase in weight and a 22 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

According to this report, the volume of imports in the same period from the OIC member states stood at 12.4 million tons of goods worth 20.356 billion dollars, indicating a 14 percent increase in weight and a 21 percent increase in value.

MA/IRN