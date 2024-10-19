Iran, Turkey need to cooperate to stop Israeli war on region

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a meeting with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

Iran and Turkey, as two big and influential neighbors in the region and the Islamic world, share opinions on the serious threat caused by the endless aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime on the security and stability of the region, stress the need for urgent international action to end the killing of innocents, war-mongering and the regime's genocide in Gaza and Lebanon, Araghchi said in the meeting.

Araghchi called it necessary to coordinate between the influential countries of the region, especially Iran and Turkey, to make decisions and implement urgent measures to stop the war machine of the Israeli regime.

Erdogan, for his part, emphasized the serious and close cooperation between Iran and Turkey as two important countries in the region to stop the genocide and the crimes of the Israeli regime, stressing Turkey's resolve to deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish president also expressed his support for the process of expanding relations in all fields, especially economic relations. and commercial between the two countries and the removal of some existing barriers to the expansion of ties.

