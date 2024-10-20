Hamas is alive, will continue its path stronger than before

Araghchi, who has traveled to Turkey at the head of a diplomatic delegation to participate in the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform in Istanbul, met with senior Hamas officials on Saturday.

“One thing that is important for everyone to know is that after the martyrdom of Sinwar as well as others in Gaza, Hamas is still alive and it is a reality in Palestine that no one can ignore and destroy,” Araghchi told reporters after the meeting.

He went on to say that the Israeli regime has failed to achieve any of its goals after a year of genocidal war on Gaza, despite making all its efforts and killing more than 50,000 people, destroying many houses, and committing many crimes that everyone is aware of, PressTV reported.

The top Iranian diplomat further noted that he held detailed discussions with members of the Hamas political bureau about the war in the Gaza Strip, the ceasefire negotiations as well as other topics.

“Hamas is more alive than ever” and it will continue its meetings with the countries of the region, Araghchi said, emphasizing that the Resistance group will “continue on its path stronger than before.”

During the meeting with Mohamed Ismail Darwish, the head of Hamas's Shura Council, Araghchi emphasized that the numerous atrocities Israel has committed in Gaza over the past year have resulted in lasting disgrace for the occupying regime and its supporters.

He said the dire situation in Gaza and Lebanon is the direct result of the “irresponsible and illegal support” provided to the Israeli regime by the United States and other Western powers, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He further reassured Hamas that the pure blood of its leader, Sinwar, and other martyrs of the Resistance would pave the way for the ultimate freedom from Israeli occupation and oppression.

At the head of a delegation, Araghchi arrived in Istanbul for the next leg of his regional tour. Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s regional tour, aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, also took him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Istanbul marks the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

