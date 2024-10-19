Iran, Turkey can play key role in spread of peace in region

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat stated that very important negotiations were made within the framework of the 3+3 Summit regarding the South Caucasus.

“Constructive bilateral talks were held between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and I. Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey are the two important countries in the region and Islamic world which enjoy friendly and brotherly relations dating back for many centuries,” Araghchi noted.

By enhancing their cooperation, Iran and Turkey can play an important role in the spread of peace and development in the region and also can ensure security in the international arena, Iran’s foreign minister highlighted.

Iranian foreign minister referred to yesterday's summit of 3+3 and added, “Following the first meeting that was held in Tehran last year, the 3rd meeting was successfully held in Istanbul with the participation of foreign ministers of Russia, Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.” Emphasizing the security of peace and stability in the region and the Caucasus, the participant countries announced their opposition to the presence of extra-regional powers and players that cause instability in the region.

The second 3+3 meeting was held last year in Tehran, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The meeting focused on discussing issues in the South Caucasus region and efforts to enhance regional cooperation in political, economic, security, transit, and energy sectors.

One of the primary goals of forming the regional group is to address regional issues with the participation of regional countries, without the interference of extra-regional and Western countries.

Heading a delegation, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul as the next leg of his regional tour and also attended the 3+3 mechanism meeting. Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s regional tour, aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, also took him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Istanbul marks the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

