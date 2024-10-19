Hamas Council Chief meets with Iran's FM Araghchi in Istanbul

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in region and spread of war in Gaza.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

Heading a delegation arrived in Istanbul on Friday as the next leg of his regional tour and also attending the 3+3 mechanism meeting. Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s regional tour, aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, also took him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Istanbul marked the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

