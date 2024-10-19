Iran, Turkey resolve to strengthen ties in all fields

In a post on his X account, he wrote, “Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan had very meaningful and constructive talks about bilateral relations. They also reviewed the situation in the region regarding the continued lawlessness and crimes of the Israeli regime against the innocent people.”

Iran and Turkey are determined to continue strengthening relations in all economic, political and security fields, Baghaei said, adding that the top Iranian and Turkish diplomats reached an understanding to activate the Supreme Council of Cooperation between the two countries.

Strongly condemning the genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers called for the serious action at the regional and global level to confront Israel's brutalities in waging war and killing innocent people in the region and sending humanitarian aid to the refugees in Gaza and Lebanon.

Heading a delegation, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul as the next leg of his regional tour and also attended the 3+3 mechanism meeting. Before arriving in Istanbul, Araghchi had traveled to Jordan and Egypt for consultations with senior officials regarding the latest regional developments, particularly the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi’s regional tour, aimed at stopping the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon and Gaza, also took him to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and Oman.

Istanbul marked the ninth stop in his recent regional diplomatic tour amid the escalating tensions.

