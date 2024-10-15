Iran, Turkey stress unity of Islamic states to face Israel

Ghalibaf met and held talks with Kurtulmuş on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly meeting in Geneva on Monday.

Ghalibaf described the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon in the new century as a bitter phenomenon, noting, “We must examine this issue in various security, political, economic, and social dimensions.”

Ghalibaf also stressed the need for cooperation among countries, especially Islamic nations, to support the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

He pointed out that the United States is involved in the events in the region and urged countries to prioritize sending aid to Lebanon.

In addition, Ghalibaf highlighted the necessity of establishing the Red Crescent in Beirut to ensure that aid reaches the people in southern Lebanon by air and sea.

Kurtulmuş, for his part, emphasized the need to strengthen the friendly ties between Iran and Turkey, noting that the Turkish parliament is fully prepared to expand relations with Iran’s Parliament.

He also highlighted that the Israeli regime's targets extend beyond Gaza and Palestine, affecting all nations in the region.

Kurtulmuş called for rejecting Israel in international forums and promoting unity among the Islamic Ummah.

He expressed hope for a future visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran to utilize parliamentary diplomacy as a powerful tool for enhancing bilateral relations.

