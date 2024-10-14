Iran delegation in Geneva seeks Gaza ceasefire resolution

Manouchehr Mottaki, the head of the Iranian delegation, made the remarks on Monday to elaborate on his speech delivered to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held on the sidelines of the IPU Assembly session in Geneva.

Today, innocent and oppressed people including women and children are being killed by Israeli fighter fighter jets in the West Bank and Lebanon, Mottaki noted.

As the IPU could not conclude to counter the Israeli crimes during its previous sessions held in Angola and Switzerland, the Assembly should take a due decision today, the former Iranian foreign minister stressed.

Two representatives one from Iran and the other from another country have been appointed by the APA to work on the text of the emergency resolution on ceasefire.

The 149th Assembly of the IPU kicked off in the Swiss city of Geneva on October 13.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other parliament speakers from world countries took part in the event which will end on the coming Thursday.

The IPU works under the theme of “science, technology, and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future.”

