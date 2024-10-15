IRGC says US warships, military bases ‘within range'

“The Americans should know that if one day they enter the battlefield and want to take action against the Islamic Iran, their bases, interests and ships will be within the reach of our weapons,” Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari said.

“We have brave and capable forces who will definitely respond to any overstepping the bounds by the Americans.”

However, Jabbari said that Washington was unlikely to commit such a “foolish act”.

“Although the Americans support Israel, it is unlikely that they will commit a folly and engage in a conflict with Iran. They always advise the regime not to engage in a conflict with the Islamic Republic.”

Jabbari stressed, "The US “is not prepared at all to confront us, the Axis of Resistance and the Muslim world.”

His remarks came as the United States confirmed that its military is sending an anti-missile system operated by American troops to aid the Israeli forces following the Tel Aviv regime's failure to defend itself against Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jabbari noted that Israel has failed to achieve any of its goals in Gaza and Lebanon.

Referring to Israel's targeting of senior figures of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Jabbari said, “They assassinate people out of desperation.”

“But they should know that such actions don’t undermine the will and ability of Hezbollah and Hamas.”

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including one with a hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since late September, Israel has escalated its strikes against Hezbollah, killing its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a number of its senior figures.

At least 2,309 people have been killed by Israeli fire, and more than 10,782 others wounded since the clashes began last year, according the health ministry.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

MA