In a message issued on Saturday afternoon, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution extended his condolences to the revered families of the martyred judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghiseh.

Ayatollah Khamenei also recalled that Martyr Razini was the target of another assassination by ill-wishers once more in the past.

The Leader further wished patience for the families of the two judges over the losses and asked God Almighty for blessing to judges.

