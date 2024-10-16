Iran, Turkey should benefit from common cultural potentials

In a phone conversation with the head of the Turkish Republic’s Communications Department Fakhruddin Alton on Wednesday, Salehi said that the two countries must strengthen their cooperation and try to extend it in the direction of the interests of the two nations.

He hastened to add that in this regard, the statements and positions of the official authorities are of double importance.

The developments in the region and the intensification of the crimes of the Zionist regime have made the closeness and unity between the Muslim nations more necessary than ever before, he said.

In this situation, it is necessary to avoid any divisive actions or words, Salehi said.

Alton, for his part, said that in the recent meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations summit, the presidents of the two countries emphasized the need to expand relations in all fields.

He expressed his desire to meet Salehi in the future.

The Turkish official also expressed hope that the sides can expand the existing cooperation in a wide way, saying that he is confident that even if there are problems, they can solve them through dialogue.

SD/IRN