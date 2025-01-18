NATO, Georgia to hold joint military exercises in 2025

Military exercises between Georgia and NATO are planned for this year, local Russian media reported.

The planned exercises were discussed at a meeting between representatives of the country's defense ministry and the commander of NATO's Joint Force Exercise Center Bogdan Ritzerski, who was in Tbilisi on a working visit.

"The planned NATO-Georgia 2025 exercise in Georgia was discussed at the meeting. Long-term fruitful cooperation between the training centers was noted," the publication reads.

Prior to that, on January 15, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Mark Rutte said that the alliance now needs to switch to a wartime way of thinking.

He pointed out that in order to solve a multitude of problems, NATO allies have recently increased investments in defense, noting that military exercises have also become more frequent.

Earlier, on November 7, 2024, political scientist and co-founder of the Center for International Engagement and Cooperation Alexei Malinin said that Georgian authorities have realized that they do not want to be admitted to NATO - they are only given some handouts in the form of separate military exercises, visa-free regimes and so on, the report added.

MA/PR