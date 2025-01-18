Yemen launches missile attack on Eilat in occupied land

Siren was sounded in Eilat, southern occupied territories Palestine, Al-Masirah reported.

The Israeli army spokesman announced that sirens were heard in south of the occupied territories following a missile launched from Yemen.

The Israeli regime's army announced that siren was caused by a ballistic missile fired from Yemen and claimed to have intercepted the missile, the report added.

Earlier on Saturday, Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that Yemeni military has hit the Israeli regime war ministry's compound with a Zolfaqar missile.

He said in a statement on Saturday that "We targeted the Israeli Ministry of War in Tel Aviv in a missile attack."

