Trump's decision to end war very bad news for Ukraine: Bolton

This was stated by his former national security adviser John Bolton in an interview with Japanese public television.

"He just wants to end it - and that's bad news for Ukraine," he said. Bolton expressed the opinion that Russia may be interested in reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and determining the dividing lines based on the current situation on the front.

“And the longer this ceasefire lasts, the more likely it is that these lines will become the new border between Russia and Ukraine“, the former adviser added.

Trump may personally visit Pyongyang or invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Washington, Bolton believes.

"Trump has already become the first US president to meet with the leader of North Korea, and the only thing left is either to invite Kim Jong-un to the White House or for Trump to visit Pyongyang. "I think both of these events are entirely possible during Trump's second term," he said.

At the same time, Bolton acknowledged that the possibility of a nuclear deal between the US and North Korea is "a completely different matter."

"Trump did not agree to Kim Jong-un's demands last time, and I think that was done based on the interests of the United States and our allies Japan and South Korea," explained Trump's former national security adviser.

