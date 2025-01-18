Iran ready to convey its experience, know-how to Iraq: min.

Speaking in a joint news conference with Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Naim Al -Aboudi, Iran’s Minister of Science Hossein Simaei stated, “Today, we agreed with Iraqi higher education authorities to fully implement joint cooperation agreements in the relevant field.”

More than 170 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have so far been signed between Iran and Iraq for joint academic cooperation, he emphasized.

Exchanging university students and lecturers and promoting knowledge in the fields of research and technology have been the main topics of joint scientific cooperation discussed between Iranian and Iraqi officials, he noted.

Iran is ready to cooperate with Iraqi universities in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, and quantum, Simaei underlined.

Iraqi minister of higher education, for his part, pointed to his meetings with his Iranian counterpart at the threshold of summit of Iran-Iraq Science Week and noted that the two countries are seriously determined to expand level of their scientific and research cooperation.

Iran enjoys high scientific potentials and there is a wide possibility for scientific cooperation with Iran in various fields, Naim Al -Aboudi.

Cooperation of academic centers of the two countries will enhance the scientific capacity of Iran and Iraq as two Islamic countries, he added.

