Israel delegation faces massive walk out during speech at IPU

A large number of participants at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly chanted 'Free Palestine' and staged a walkout before Israeli MP Dan Illouz began his speech.

According to media, the initiative was put forward the Palestinian delegation.

"We are preparing for many tough battles, as the Palestinian delegation, with the support of various Arab and Muslim policies, will do everything in their power to push for decisions harmful to Israel, utilizing manipulations with delegations from around the world and 'surprises' for the Israeli delegation."

The delegation was led by Likud MK Dan Illouz and he was joined by fellow Likud MK Tsega Melaku and Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern.

Some of the anti-Israel initiatives included downgrading Israel's status within the IPU as well as calls to adopt the International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on Israeli policy in the territories, media reported.

MNA