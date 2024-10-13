Ghalibaf calls on IPU members to take action on Gaza genocide

Speaking in a meeting with Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that, "Today, public opinion expects that IPU members have a clear and transparent position regarding the genocide that the Zionist regime is doing in Gaza and Lebanon."

"IPU members should condemn genocide and crimes against children and women in particular and create political pressure to stop these crimes," the Iranian speaker added.

Ghalibaf emphasized that in order to reach peace in a region, everyone must believe in it. "When the Zionist regime, with the direct support of America in the region, violates all international and humanitarian laws and is proud of what it does, one cannot expect peace to be established."

He stated that, "We should talk about the issue of Palestine at this time and finally go towards the approval of a resolution," adding that "today a good coordination has been established among the Arab, Islamic and Asian countries, therefore with your coordination we can go towards the passying of this resolution in the current summit."

"In November of last year, as a sign of solidarity with the people of the Middle East, the IPU sent a delegation to the region that also visited Palestine," the IPU president said, for her part, after approving of the Iranian speaker that it is relevant to bring up the issue of unrest in the region, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.

"We have formed a committee in this union among world parliaments, especially for the Middle East, whose main responsibility was to ensure the establishment of peace in the region, but unfortunately, instead of that, we have seen an increase in tensions, and today we have asked for a report on this matter to be prepared,"Ackson said.

Stressing that that IPU members are against war, she said that in order to establish peace, the countries must believe in establishing peace and stability and they have to work for it. "As parliamentary officials, we have potnetial that governments may not have, and we can also direct them towards establishing peace," she concluded in the meeting.

