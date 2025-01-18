1st winter snow in Zahedan after 723 days

After the elapse of 723 days, the people of this southern region witnessed snowfall in the city.

The Iranian Meteorological Organization has forecast a freezing cold weather in most parts of Iran over the next few days. It has been raining and snowing in the northern capital Tehran since last night and the weather forecast reported that the cold weather will continue to affect the northwest and northern parts of the country until Monday.

The recent downpours and snowfall have reduced the level of air pollution in the capital Tehran and other major cities throughout the country which usually grapple with dense air pollution at this time of year.

