Iran rejects claims of TRT Persian Channel license

In a statement published on Monday, the ministry clarified its position regarding a recent newspaper article that discussed the issuance of an operating license for the Persian section of Turkey's TRT television network.

The ministry asserted that it has not granted any such license, and the claims regarding authorized activities by this network are inaccurate.

In October, remarks made by Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the General Director of Turkey's state broadcaster TRT, sparked controversy. He stated, "We are in a state of confusion and discomfort for Iran.

In response, Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi communicated with Turkish officials to express apprehensions regarding Sobaci's statements.

He urged that "such statements should be avoided," highlighting the need for unity among Muslim nations amidst regional tensions and the growing aggression of the Zionist regime.

During this dialogue, Fahrettin Altun, Director of Communications for Turkey's Presidency, reiterated Turkey's dedication to strengthening political and cultural relationships with Iran, expressing regret over Sobaci's comments, clarifying that "any statement contradicting this has no connection with the thinking and approach of the Turkish President and government."

AMK/TT