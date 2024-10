The 149th Assembly of the IPU has taken place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 13-17 October 2024 under the theme of "Harnessing science, technology and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future."

Concurrent with International Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and members of the BRICS member parliaments will hold specialized and expert-level meetings.

