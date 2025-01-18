  1. World
Jan 18, 2025, 6:11 PM

Zakharova rejects UK, Ukraine deal as "null and void"

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova weighed in on the recently-signed '100-year partnership' agreement between Ukraine and the UK, sharply criticizing the deal.

Zakharova dismissed the agreement as "null and void," calling it insignificant and lacking substance, Russian media said. 

She argued that Britain’s involvement reflects its long-standing ambition to secure a foothold in the Azov-Black Sea region.

She stated that there is no legitimate basis for Ukraine and Britain to collaborate in the Azov Sea.

Zakharova described the agreement as a publicity stunt by the Ukrainian government, aimed at creating an illusion of strong alliances.

The agreement was signed during a visit by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Ukraine on Thursday. The published document outlines plans for the establishment of military bases in Ukraine and cooperation on long-range weapon systems.

