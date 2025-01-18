Zakharova rejects UK, Ukraine deal as "null and void"

Zakharova dismissed the agreement as "null and void," calling it insignificant and lacking substance, Russian media said.

She argued that Britain’s involvement reflects its long-standing ambition to secure a foothold in the Azov-Black Sea region.

She stated that there is no legitimate basis for Ukraine and Britain to collaborate in the Azov Sea.

Zakharova described the agreement as a publicity stunt by the Ukrainian government, aimed at creating an illusion of strong alliances.

The agreement was signed during a visit by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to Ukraine on Thursday. The published document outlines plans for the establishment of military bases in Ukraine and cooperation on long-range weapon systems.

MNA