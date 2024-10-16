TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – The 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland on October 13 and will run through October 17.

The 149th session of the Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was held on Tuesday at the condition that followed with controversy. When the speech of the representative of the Zionist regime began, many countries walked out the meeting venue, and the speech of the representative of Palestine was accompanied by applause of representatives of different countries.