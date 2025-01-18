Two prominent judges assassinated in Tehran

On Saturday morning, an armed person in a planned action and attempted to assassinate two experienced Iranian judges in front of the Supreme Court of Iran.

Hujjatoleslam Razini and Hujjatoleslam Moghiseh were martyred in the terrorist attack.

The attacker committed suicide immediately after conducting the attack.

According to the preliminary investigation, the attacker neither had a criminal case at the Supreme Court of Iran nor was he a client of the Court's branches.

Reports suggest that another judge and one of the bodyguards were also injured in the attack.

Currently, an investigation has begun to identify and arrest other perpetrators of the terrorist act.

