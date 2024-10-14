Stop backing criminal Israeli regime before it’s too late

The Zionist regime thought that it could destroy the Resistance in Lebanon after assassinating ex-Hezbollah Chief martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah but the regime’s defeats on the ground attack and the Hezbollah's drone attack on Golani Division soldiers showed that Hezbollah is alive and is heavily supported by the Lebanese people, Ghalibaf said at his address to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva on Monday.

Ghalibaf said that topic of this summit is the use of science and innovation for a more sustainable future, but the fact is that today, instead of bringing a more peaceful future to humanity, science has been used at the service of war, mass killing of civilians, and state terrorism by the criminal Zionist regime.

“I came here directly from Beirut, among the ruins of bombings that killed civilians and displaced more than a million people. I am the voice of the oppressed and powerful people of Lebanon, the people who are oppressed and waiting for the cowardly attack of the American fighter jets at any moment, but they have not hesitated to defeat the greatest enemy of humanity with authority and historic will,” Ghalibaf underlined.

The criminal Zionist regime thought that it was able to destroy the Resistance in Lebanon after assassinating former Hezbollah Secretary General sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, but its defeats on the ground attack and the Operation Golani against the Zionist regime showed that Hezbollah still is alive and is strictly supported by the Lebanese people.

Emphasizing that Iran supports any ceasefire that is agreed by the Lebanese government, Parliament and the Resistance Movement, he noted, “To be honest with you. We are facing a criminal Zionist regime that not only has killed more than 10,000 children, but also it is proud of it. We are facing a criminal regime that does not value any legal and moral standards.”

“We are facing a criminal regime that does not shy away from burning civilians alive in the refugee camps. We are facing a regime that used to usurp Palestinian lands and destroy their houses, but now it is safely destroying cities and infrastructures with American weapons, he underlined.

If the current situation continues, the world will face a deep crisis, he said, adding that continuation of the brutal behavior of the Zionist regime will lead to flare-up of the region and the beginning of endless military and security crises.

“We will fulfill our historical duty and we are waiting to see what the world will do to defend the cause of human rights,” he added.

