Tehran billboards depict Palestinians’ resistance victory

TEHRAN Jan. 17 (MNA) – People and government officials in Tehran have set up billboards in different parts of the capital city to celebrate the victory of the Palestinian nation against the Israeli regime.

The motto on the billboards implies the resilience of the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime have paid off.

The move comes amid the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and he Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, which will start on Sunday at 8:30 am local time in Gaza (06:30 GMT).