Jan 18, 2025, 1:19 PM

Turkey launches airstrikes on Syria 6 times

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Turkish fighter jets invaded the Syrian airspace and bombarded the areas around the Tishrin dam six times.

Informed sources announced that Turkish forces bombarded the areas around Tishreen Dam at least six times.

Turkey's attacks, which were carried out on Friday, have increased by 50% because Ankara-affiliated units have not been able to advance in this area and take control of the dam.

Since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's government, the clashes between the Turkish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, known as the SDF, have intensified around the Tishrin Dam.

The Turkish attacks left tens of civilians dead and injured so far. Turkey has lost 20 liaison officers in Syria so far.

