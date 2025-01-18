Araghchi stresses continued Iran's support for Palestine

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone call with Ziad Nakhalah, Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, where they conferred and exchanged views on the latest developments on the ground in Gaza and the recent ceasefire agreement.

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the Palestinian people on their unparalleled resistance against the Zionist regime's genocide and heinous crimes over the past 15 months, which ultimately forced the regime to surrender and accept the ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the principled and consistent position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and legitimate resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupiers.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, for his part, presented a report on the latest situation on the ground in Gaza and related political developments. Praising the courageous stances and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the people of Gaza, he stated that the resistance of the Palestinian people to achieve their human and legal rights, to gain the right to self-determination, and to be free from the occupation will continue with seriousness.

MNA/6350965