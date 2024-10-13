Iran has done a lot to prevent breakout of regional war

"We have made a lot of efforts to prevent an all-out war in the region, but we have no red line in defense of our interests," Abbas Araghchi said upon arrival in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday.

"As we have stated so many times, we are fully prepared for any situation and scenario. Nobody wants war in the region except the Zionist regime," added the top Iranian diplomat.

Upon arrival in Iraq, the foreign minister of Iran paid tribute to the iconic anti-terrorism Resistance commander General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, who were martyred in a US drone attack at Baghdad airport in early 2020.

Prior to the visit to Iraq, Araghchi has been to Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

He also went to Turkmenistan along with President Masoud Pezeshkian on a state visit.

The top Iranian diplomat is also slated to go to Oman following Iraq as part of his intensive diplomatic talks.

MNA