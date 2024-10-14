Iraq opposes use of its territory for attacks on Iran

Rashid made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad on Sunday in reaction to Israel's rhetoric about a possible response to the Islamic Republic's recent missile attack against the regime.

The Iraqi president stressed the need to take immediate action to end the Israeli regime’s attacks on Lebanon and to work to end the war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

He warned against the potential expansion of war in the region and called for attempts to prevent the spread of conflict across the region, PressTV reported.

Rashid said the continuation of the war in Gaza and Lebanon poses a threat to regional and global security, stability, and peace, stressing the need to solve crises in the region through diplomatic means.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said relations between Tehran and Baghdad will play an important role in bringing the two neighboring countries together.

He urged both sides to work to strengthen ties in various fields based on the historical, social and religious commonalities in a way to serve the common interests of the two friendly peoples and promote regional security and stability.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister outlined his country’s stance on the escalation of regional tensions.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s resolve to maintain international peace and security, saying Israel’s aggression against Lebanon and Gaza is a violation of international law and norms.

